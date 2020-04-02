Coronavirus: Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19

Sending my sincere condolences to Deputy Young’s loved ones and to our friends and partners at @RSO. Such a tragic loss. #rivconow https://t.co/XykMY5bK5o — rivcohealthdirector (@rivcohealthdir1) April 2, 2020

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the agency announced Thursday."We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our own RSO family members, Deputy Terrell Young," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.Terrell, a 15-year veteran of the department, was its first to succumb to COVID-19, the statement said.Law enforcement and health officials took to social media to express their sympathies."Sending my sincere condolences to Deputy Young's loved ones and to our friends and partners at @RSO," Kim Saruwatari," director for Riverside University Health System-Public Health, said on Twitter. "Such a tragic loss. #rivconow"