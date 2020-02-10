Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Santa Clarita couple among quarantined passengers on cruise ship in Japan

JAPAN (KABC) -- A couple from Santa Clarita is among the thousands of quarantined people on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, after over 100 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed among passengers.

Japanese officials, said an additional 65 cases of the virus were found on the Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, raising the total number of infected to 135 which includes at least 20 Americans.

The 3,700 or so passengers and crew on board are now quarantined until Feb. 19.

Jeri Seratt-Goldman and Carl Goldman, owners of KHTS Radio, have been documenting their experiences on Facebook Live.

"None of this is in our control so there's really nothing we can do about it other than making the best of it and having fun," said Seratt-Goldman during the broadcast, adding that they've been passing the time by playing games and watching movies.

The Goldmans said all of the passengers will be issued a refund for the cruise.

Meanwhile, health authorities are scrambling to deliver medicine requested by more than 600 passengers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
