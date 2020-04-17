SoCal mom in desperate search of COVID-19 plasma donor for husband, 32, in critical condition

Chloe Nguyen's husband Ted Le has been battling the novel coronavirus and has been on a ventilator for nearly four weeks at Pomona Valley Hospital. Doctors tell her plasma donated from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be his last chance to survive.
"We tried and doctors tried... contacted everywhere, but I don't know," an emotional Nguyen said. "I hope that my husband can hang on a little bit longer."
Nguyen tested positive as well but has no symptoms. She's self-quarantined and is away from the young couple's son Kendrick, who is two and a half years old.
"He knows that his dad is not there," Nguyen said. "He opens his iPad and he saw my husband's picture and he said 'daddy.' He noticed that daddy is not there. But I know he misses him a lot."
Chloe shares her story to encourage others to donate plasma through the Red Cross, even if it turns out to be too late for her husband of five years.
"If they cannot help my husband then at least they can help all the people, all the patients in the same situation as my husband, because I don't know how long we have," she said. "Everyone is trying everything. The doctors and nurses are doing their best."
On Thursday, Chloe was able to see her husband for the first time in nearly a month, but only through a glass window.
"I couldn't even touch him," she said.
"All the machines hook up to him, all the tubes. He looked comfortable because he's basically in a coma," Nguyen said. "... I don't want to let him go yet."
Doctors told Nguyen on Thursday that her husband's kidneys are failing and it's time to make some important decisions.
Nguyen tells Eyewitness News she wants to give her husband more time in hopes that they can find a plasma donor.
If you would like to help Ted and Chloe or anyone in need of plasma, the Red Cross is seeking donations.