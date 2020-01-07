St. Vincent Medical Center near downtown LA to close following collapse of facility sale

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the oldest hospitals in Southern California is closing its doors in the Westlake District after it was unable to complete a sale of the facility.Verity Health System announced on Monday its plan to close St. Vincent Medical Center, which was originally founded as a hospital in 1856.A hedge fund group purchased the medical center in 2015, along with five other health facilities in California, and renamed the system Verity Health.Verity filed for bankruptcy in August of 2018 and attempted to sell the health center to the KPC Group, a real estate company based in Riverside. KPC defaulted on the purchase, prompting the closure of the medical facility.The nonprofit owner said there would be an orderly transfer of patients and service to eight nearby facilities. Others will continue to receive care until they can be discharged, according to Verity."This decision has not been taken lightly and comes only after exhausting every option to keep this hospital open," Verity CEO Rich Adcock said in a statement. "While we regret the closure of St. Vincent, we know that this community will continue to be well-served by nearby hospitals.''A bankruptcy court has been asked to give permission for the closure. The bankruptcy petition, which states that St. Vincent has 1,099 employees, will be considered by the court later this week.