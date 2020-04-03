Health & Fitness

Studio City students using 3D printers to make masks for local medical workers

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People and organizations are searching for innovative ways to help combat the coronavirus.

That includes the students at Campbell Hall in Studio City. They're designing reusable masks and face shields for hospitals using 3D printers.

The school says they already have several hospitals interested in using these face shields when they are ready.

"You can basically sacrifice one surgical mask that will fit into six little squares, and you're basically extending the life of an existing mask by a factor of six," said science teacher Greg Williams.

Williams and his students are hoping they can join forces with other schools and organizations to maximize their efficiency and transform this small project into a much bigger initiative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstudio citylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirus3d printing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 4,045
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Herd immunity: How it will help slow coronavirus spread
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
UTLA claims 'unreasonable work expectations' for LAUSD teachers
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Show More
Australia to offer parents free child care during pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus: Newsom announces sales tax reprieve for small businesses
Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
SoCal caregiver commits to shop for her patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News