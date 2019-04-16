New research suggests seniors who aren't on guard against scams might also be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.
The study found that people experiencing changes in their thinking -- and memory problems like Alzheimer's -- had an increase in scam vulnerability.
Scientists say the findings don't necessarily suggest that there's a link between low scam awareness and a decline in memory -- but say it should be a call to action to fight elder fraud.
Seniors who aren't on guard against scams may be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease, study finds
