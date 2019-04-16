Health & Fitness

Seniors who aren't on guard against scams may be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease, study finds

New research suggests seniors who aren't on guard against scams might also be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.

The study found that people experiencing changes in their thinking -- and memory problems like Alzheimer's -- had an increase in scam vulnerability.

Scientists say the findings don't necessarily suggest that there's a link between low scam awareness and a decline in memory -- but say it should be a call to action to fight elder fraud.
