Several Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 after Fremont plant reopened, report says

Two of the positive cases were at the company's seat assembly facility, which is just a short drive from the main plant in Fremont, according to the Washington Post.
The affected employees were told to stay home. You may remember CEO Elon Musk clashed with Alameda County about reopening over safety during this pandemic.
The Fremont plant reopened on May 18. The 10,000 workers in the East Bay are required to wear masks and limit contact with others.
