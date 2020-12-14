WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to visit LA County hospital administering COVID-19 vaccines

We'll be streaming the event here and on Facebook today at 12:15 p.m.
About 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County this week. A FedEx plane carrying the region's first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, according to the airport.
Health care workers are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart.
California overall expects to get 327,000 doses in the first batch.
An exact timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine has not been specified, but it is expected to be well into 2021.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles County broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations over the weekend and San Francisco County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday statewide, pushing California's total just over 1,550,000. Millions of Californians in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.
Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director, said case numbers could skyrocket after the holidays.
"These Thanksgiving surges of cases, on top of already rising cases, is creating extraordinary stress on our health care system," Ferrer said. "Should this be followed by another surge related to the winter holiday, the numbers of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU could become catastrophic."
Southern California's ICU capacity dropped to 4.2% as of Sunday.