Health & Fitness

Travelers on LAX-bound flight notified of possible COVID-19 exposure after Dec. 14 passenger death

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are notifying passengers aboard a United Airlines flight headed to LAX that they might have been exposed to COVID-19 after a fellow passenger collapsed during the flight and died from the virus.

United Flight 591 was en route to L.A. from Orlando on Dec. 14. It was diverted to New Orleans due to a medical emergency after a passenger suffered what was initially deemed a heart attack.

The man died at a hospital.

Last week, a report by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office in Louisiana confirmed the 69-year-old L.A. resident died from COVID-19 and acute respiratory failure.

RELATED: United passenger on flight to LAX died of COVID-19, respiratory failure, coroner says
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger who collapsed on a packed flight to Los Angeles died of acute respiratory failure and COVID-19, a coroner's report confirms.



United Airlines confirmed on Dec. 18 that it had been contacted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the man.

"At the time of the diversion, we were informed he had suffered a cardiac arrest, so passengers were given the option to take a later flight or continue on with their travel plans," according to the airline. "Now that the CDC has contacted us directly, we are sharing requested information with the agency so they can work with local health officials to conduct outreach to any customer the CDC believes may be at risk for possible exposure or infection."

RELATED: Concern mounting after EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on United flight to LAX falls ill

EMBED More News Videos

An EMT who performed CPR on a passenger with COVID-like symptoms who died on a Los Angeles-bound flight is now concerned that he may have contracted the potentially deadly virus.



Passengers on the flight said the man's wife told paramedics that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing symptoms.

United Airlines says passengers must certify that they do not have COVID-19 or any symptoms before they are allowed to board.

The flight continued to L.A. after the man was taken off the plane.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyunited airlinescoronavirusflight divertedflight emergencyheart attacku.s. & worldemergency landingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Victim's family accuses DA's office of sweetheart deal with suspect
La Scala speaks out about 'discreet' New Year's dinner: 'No harm was meant'
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Support team to be sent to LA County amid COVID-19 surge, Newsom says
Inglewood's Becky G collaborates with Banda MS, Snoop Dogg
Show More
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
SoCal firefighters receiving COVID-19 vaccinations
Storm dumps 10 inches of fresh snow at Mountain High
OC small businesses brace for stay-at-home order to be extended
SoCal weather: Rain clearing out, sunny skies return
More TOP STORIES News