Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give California COVID-19 update

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on the state's climbing coronavirus cases.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.

As he continues to encourage Californians to avoid mixing and stay home as much as possible, Newsom will likely face questions about attending a birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville (Napa County).

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says he shouldn't have attended birthday party at French Laundry amid COVID-19 surge

The governor's office has confirmed the dinner on Nov. 6 was for one of Newsom's political advisers and included families from several different households. The party reportedly had 12 or more people from different households. It's the type of gathering Newsom has been imploring Californians to avoid.

Gov. Newsom issued a statement last week, saying, "While our family followed the restaurant's health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner."

Several California counties were moved to more restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework last week. Even more counties are expected to face stricter reopening rules Tuesday, when new tier assignments are announced.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Newsom apologizes for attending birthday party in Napa County
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to consider curfew amid COVID surge
Biden set to address plans for economy as COVID-19 pandemic rages
2 earthquakes rattle parts of SoCal, Central CA
Orange, Ventura counties at risk of moving back to purple tier
Nevada is 1st state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage
Off-duty sheriff's deputy shot in City Terrace; suspect at large
Texas woman warns of COVID-19 after 6 relatives die
Show More
Towering 'King Tides' hitting California coastline
Mexico reaches 1M COVID-19 cases, nears 100K deaths
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in OC
Tower Records launches online music store
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
More TOP STORIES News