We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office

By Alix Martichoux
Just when you think you've got this mask wearing business down pat, Gov. Gavin Newsom hits you with a curveball.

The governor's office tweeted out a video PSA Tuesday with five common mask-wearing mistakes.

The first mistake highlighted is one that most people are probably making: touching the front of your mask or face covering.

CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
Do your masks need a filter? And are you cleaning them the right way?



According to the PSA, doing so can contaminate the surface with your dirty hands. Adjusting the mask around your face can also let germs in.

Once you start paying attention, you may notice how often you breach this proper mask-wearing protocol.

WATCH: How to make face masks from materials found at home
Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.



Remember, wearing a mask in public places where you're unable to stay 6 feet away from others in California is required by law. Some cities like Beverly Hills have even stricter requirements and will issue hefty fines to those who do not comply.

See the full mask-wearing PSA in the video player at the top of this story.

