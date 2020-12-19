Coronavirus California

What happens when California's ICU capacity reaches 0%? Gov. Gavin Newsom explains

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- California's remaining intensive care capacity is alarmingly low, just 2.1% as of Friday. What happens if that number drops even further and hits 0%? Gov. Gavin Newsom explained in a video update Friday afternoon.

"When you see 0%, that doesn't mean there's no capacity, no one's allowed into an ICU. It means we're now in our surge phase, which is about 20% additional capacity that we can make available," Newsom said.

Four alternative care sites have already been set up to help handle overflow patients. The sites are located at Imperial Valley College, Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, Porterville Developmental Center in Tulare County and Fairview Developmental Center in Orange County.

Some sites are accepting COVID-positive patients while others are just helping decompress local hospitals, Newsom said.

There are more sites strategically placed around the state on "warm status," the governor said, ready to open and accept patients as needed.

"I don't want people to be alarmed by that, except I do want to raise the alarm bell," the governor said.

As of Friday, 98% of the state's population was under a stay-at-home order due to increasingly critical intensive care capacity. Every region except far Northern California is under a modified lockdown.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The situation is worst in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, where the remaining ICU capacity was reported at 0% Friday. Both are in a "surge phase" of hospitalizations, the governor said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Long Beach rolls out COVID-19 vaccine program
Riverside County could see 2K COVID hospitalizations by January
LAUSD to offer free COVID testing to students, employees
Riverside County reports 8,000 COVID cases in 24 hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County DA reverses course on sentencing enhancements
LAX flight diverted due to medical emergency possibly linked to COVID
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
Home of Lancaster decapitations received police call in 2013
Night of Lights OC creates safe way to celebrate Christmas
Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed in name of US senator
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
Show More
Riverside County could see 2K COVID hospitalizations by January
LA County embarks on mission to vaccinate health care workers
LAUSD to offer free COVID testing to students, employees
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
House passes 2-day bill to avert government shutdown
More TOP STORIES News