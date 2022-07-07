Boyle Heights receives $1M federal grant to combat heat with cool pavement

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Wednesday, street crews and elected officials used paint rollers to apply the first-ever cool pavement coating in Boyle Heights. This is a part of a large effort across Los Angeles to combat the heat and improve the quality of living."This matter is a racial justice and by targeting resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change," said U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez. "Boyle Heights is at the heart of this issue."The invisible coating was applied on Bailey Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street at Mariachi Plaza. This is a part of a $1 million federal grant for Boyle Heights to install cooling elements, like coatings, trees and improve public safety."That is why we joined together and worked towards some solutions. This will not stop climate change but will address the problems being caused by climate change," said State Senator Maria Elena Durazo.According to city officials, coated pavement reflects the sun's heat instead of absorbing it and will help reduce surface temperature by 10 degrees Fahrenheit. That's what they found out in a previous coating project in Winnetka."Winnetka here, you can see from the thermal camera on the international space station, this crescent-shaped street Stephanie Drive was coated with cool pavement and from space, you can see it's cooler than the whole surrounding neighborhood," said Greg Spotts, executive director with StreetsLA.Officials said they plan to coat 25 blocks in Boyle Heights and in the city they plan to coat 250 miles of pavement before 2028.