Society

Heidi Planck remembered by family, friends 6 months after mysterious disappearance in downtown LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Heidi Planck remembered 6 months after mysterious DTLA disappearance

LOS ANGELES -- Friends of Heidi Planck are remembering the missing local mom six months to the day after her disappearance.

The 39-year-old went missing last October under mysterious circumstances.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives told family and friends that an incident at a downtown L.A. apartment building in October resulted in her death.

Questions remain about why Planck was at that high-rise where her dog was found wandering on an upper floor.

A search at a Castaic landfill for her remains didn't turn up anything conclusive.

RELATED | Investigation of missing mother Heidi Planck leads LAPD to Castaic landfill
EMBED More News Videos

The investigation into the mysterious disappearance of missing mother Heidi Planck has led LAPD detectives to a landfill, where they are searching for human remains and evidence.



Planck's friends have set up a website in her honor. They're now hoping people will do and share acts of kindness in Planck's memory.

The website talks about the case and Planck's life. Friends ask that visitors email in their random acts of kindness. They plan to post those emails on the website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angelesinvestigationmissing woman
TOP STORIES
OC: Teen convicted of killing mom back in police custody
Teen shot while buying cellphone in Long Beach remembered as loving
2 killed when Amtrak train headed to LA crashes into car in Texas
LAPD officers, pilot they saved before train slams into plane reunite
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Mt. Rubidoux Easter Sunday service returns to eager crowds
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Show More
White House officials grow anxious over anticipated surge of migrants
Disney Planet Possible: Protecting the treasures of Joshua Tree
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
LAPD hosts catalytic converter etching event to combat thefts
Another decrease extends streak of dropping LA County gas prices
More TOP STORIES News