2 years after disappearance of West LA mom, friends still seeking answers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday marks two years since a West Los Angeles woman disappeared shortly after being seen walking her dog downtown.

Friends of Heidi Planck marked the day by canvassing the area of the downtown Los Angeles building where she was last seen, and setting up a small memorial in hopes that a new clue will emerge.

"It's very mysterious the way she disappeared in this building - being that it's so secure, there's so many levels of security and cameras," said Danielle Nadolny, a friend of Planck's.

Planck vanished on Oct. 17, 2021 after being last seen on surveillance cameras walking her dog in an alley near the Hope + Flower apartment building.

Her dog was later found inside that building and her SUV was discovered in a parking garage several blocks away.

LAPD investigators say forensic evidence found in the apartment building leads them to believe an incident happened there. They were led to search for her body in the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic about a month after she disappeared, but were unsuccessful in locating anything.

For a second year in a row, family and friends of Planck's have gotten the missing mom's face up on several LA billboards for the month of October.

They have also set up a #FindHeidiPlanck website to provide information about the case and ask the public to submit tips.

"LAPD is confident there are four or five people that know exactly what happened to her and we're just begging them to come forward," said one of Planck's friends who didn't want her name used.

"We know that people may be scared to come forward. You can submit your tips anonymously through our site. I don't know what else to do except beg and plead and do this every year until we have answers."