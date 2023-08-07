Firefighting helicopter crashes while battling brush fire in Riverside County

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday night while battling a brush fire in Riverside County, ABC News has confirmed.

The collision happened as crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon.

Officials believe there were one or more fatalities resulting from the crash. But there was no immediate word on how many people were aboard the chopper and status of their injuries or if any survived.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

It is believed the helicopter was operating on a contract basis for firefighting agencies.

The Broadway Fire was reported in the area of Broadway and Esperanza avenues. It had spread to at least three acres.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information become available.