WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighting helicopter crashes while battling brush fire in Riverside County

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, August 7, 2023 3:50AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday night while battling a brush fire in Riverside County, ABC News has confirmed.

The collision happened as crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon.

Officials believe there were one or more fatalities resulting from the crash. But there was no immediate word on how many people were aboard the chopper and status of their injuries or if any survived.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

It is believed the helicopter was operating on a contract basis for firefighting agencies.

The Broadway Fire was reported in the area of Broadway and Esperanza avenues. It had spread to at least three acres.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW