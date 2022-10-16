Local teen who gives back to her community receives helping hand from Helpful Honda

A local teenager who has been volunteering since the sixth grade and started her own youth-action project gets a big surprise from SoCal Honda.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the SoCal Honda Dealers have once again teamed up with ABC7 to deliver some Random Acts of Helpfulness.

This time, the recipient was teenager Arlene Lopez, who has been volunteering since she was in the sixth grade. She started the youth-action project Helpful Heartz, and volunteers at many events in her Southern California neighborhood, like Pomona's Annual 5K and 10K Run/Walk.

It was at the run/walk event that Arlene found out that it was her turn to receive a helping hand from Helpful Honda.

The folks at Helpful Honda donated $4,500 to help cover the costs of Arlene's work in the community, including providing necessities for the unhoused.

Arlene thanked SoCal Honda Dealers as she accepted the award.

"This will be a great help and I appreciate you guys," she said.