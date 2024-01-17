Los Angeles County alone is home to 30% of California's Mexican restaurants with more than 5,000 places to eat!

LA County tops list of US counties with most Mexican restaurants, study shows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's no doubt that Mexican culture has influenced hundreds of American restaurants, especially in California.

A recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center found one in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food, and 85% of counties have at least one Mexican restaurant.

However, it's especially common in California and Texas.

According to the study, the two states, which are home to a majority of the Mexican American population, have around 40% of all Mexican restaurants in the country: 22% are in California, while 17% are in Texas. Los Angeles County alone is home to 30% of California's Mexican restaurants with more than 5,000 places to eat!

Researchers say the study reflects the growing Mexican American population, which now accounts for 11% of the total U.S. population.