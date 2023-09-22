Hemet mom stabbed to death after asking couple doing drugs near kids' bedroom to move, husband says

Shawna Weems was killed after she asked a couple who was reportedly doing drugs near her children's bedroom window to move, according to her husband.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hemet mother was stabbed to death after she asked a couple doing drugs near her children's bedroom window to move, according to her husband.

The incident happened around 12:38 a.m. on Monday at her apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street.

Shawna Weems asked the man and woman to move down the street, her husband Cody Weems said. Instead, the woman took out a knife and stabbed the 28-year-old, leaving her three young children without a mother.

"She was my wife; she was my best friend, my rock, my soul, the mother to my children ... just everything," said Cody. "Just get the person that did it behind bars and serve justice. That is all I want. I don't want anything else. I just want the woman caught."

The couple left the scene in an RV following the vicious attack. Shawna died at the hospital. Investigators with the Hemet Police Department say they are in the process of tracking down leads.

"I would love for them to come forward just so we can have peace ... a little bit of peace of mind just to know that this person is caught," said Brooke Blackford, who has known Shawna since high school. She said Shawna was simply trying to protect her children.

"She would do anything for her kids, to protect them, so that they didn't have to see things. She was always wanting to protect her kids," Blackford said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Cody and his children move out of the apartment and put back the pieces of their lives that will never be the same.

Meanwhile, a vigil will be held for the mother on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in front of her apartment complex.

The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hemet Det. Daniel Cortez at 951-765-2433.