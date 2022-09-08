Fairview Fire near Hemet explodes to 19,377 acres, prompting new evacuation orders

More residents near the Fairview Fire in Riverside County were under evacuation orders as the deadly wildfire's size was listed at 19,377 acres.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- More residents near the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet were under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire's size was listed at 18,657 acres, with an "expected full containment" date listed by authorities as Monday.

Meanwhile, the containment remained the same at 5%, despite a stepped- up response by firefighters struggling to slow the speed of the flames' advance. The size of the fire was listed at 18,657 acres as of 7 a.m. Thursday by fire officials -- meaning the blaze tripled in size over the previous 24 hours.

The two victims of the fire have not been identified, but Riverside County fire officials believe they were trying to escape the flames in that canyon. Their bodies were found in a burned car, and authorities believe they were related.

"That area is a one way in, one way out. So if you don't leave in time, or if you get trapped by fire, there's no other way to go," said Cal Fire's Richard Cordova.

A third person, also believed to be related to the other victims, was hospitalized with burn injuries and is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison reported "circuit activity" in the area close to the time the fire erupted.

Evacuations were ordered for thousands of homes in the area.

Cal Fire issued evacuation orders Wednesday night for residents west of Wilson Way, south of Highway 74, east of Fairview Avenue and north of Stetson Avenue. Evacuation warnings were issued to residents east of Fairview Avenue, south of the San Jacinto Riverbed and east of Wilson Way.

Additionally, Highway 74 was fully closed between Mountain Center and Borco Street.

Evacuations were previously issued Wednesday afternoon for residents south of Cactus Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, west of the national forest boundary and east of Sage Road.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for a wide area south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of State Street.

Evacuation warnings were posted Wednesday afternoon for the area beginning east of Red Mountain Road and the forest service boundary, south to Minto, south to Red Mountain, west of Stanley Road and east of Sage Road.

A warning issued Monday for Bautista Canyon Road, south of Stetson and north of the Two Streams Fork trailhead, was converted to a mandatory evacuation Tuesday due to the proximity of flames to homes in the area.

Additional evacuations were later ordered south of Cactus Valley Road and east to Thomas Mountain Ridge.

Evacuation warnings were extended east into the Mountain Center area, with warnings in place along Highway 74. Warnings were also issued north of Highway 371 in the Cahuilla Indian Reservation and Anza.

Officials also issued a boil water notice for residents in the fire-affected areas in east Hemet. Those residents are being advised to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precautions.

A care center for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

The Hemet Unified School District said schools would remain closed until further notice because of the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.