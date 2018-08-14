Deputies are looking for potential victims of a man believed to have impersonated a police officer in Riverside County.Authorities arrested Jeovanny Landeros, 24, on Saturday for possession of an assault rifle, possession of ammunition and child endangerment.Landeros also reportedly had a law enforcement badge and police lights in his possession.Deputies found his a 2015 white Mercedes equipped with red and blue flashing lights, leading investigators to believe it was used in his contact with possible victims.