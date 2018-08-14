Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in Riverside County

Jeovanny Landeros, 24, equipped his 2015 white Mercedes with red and blue flashing lights, leading investigators to believe it was used in his contact with possible victims.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) --
Deputies are looking for potential victims of a man believed to have impersonated a police officer in Riverside County.

Authorities arrested Jeovanny Landeros, 24, on Saturday for possession of an assault rifle, possession of ammunition and child endangerment.

Landeros also reportedly had a law enforcement badge and police lights in his possession.

Deputies found his a 2015 white Mercedes equipped with red and blue flashing lights, leading investigators to believe it was used in his contact with possible victims.
