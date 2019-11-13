Here's your chance to win tickets to see Kenny Chesney!

Beginning 11/13 at 4:30a, ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to Kenny Chesney's "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" coming to the all-new SoFi Stadium August 1st next year. The concert line-up also includes Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
For your chance to win the "Ultimate Sandbar Special Ticket Package" all you have to do is:
(1) "Follow" the ABC7 Instagram account (@abc7la);
(2) Find and "Like" the Sweepstakes-themed post on the ABC7 Instagram feed
("Sweepstakes Post"); AND
(3) Comment on the Sweepstakes Post by tagging three (3) of your friends.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/20/19 at 10:00am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. You are providing your information to ABC7 and not to Instagram as this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram associated with this Sweepstakes in any way. For full details, including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8719f7c7f394cc8ab536ea7583282575.pdf. Void where prohibited.
We'll announce the winner on our Instagram account on 11/20/19.
Good luck to all!
