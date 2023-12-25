Fire breaks out at Hermosa Beach home where barricaded man refuses to come out

A man barricaded himself inside a Hermosa Beach home for hours after a domestic violence incident and refused to emerge even when a fire broke out.

A man barricaded himself inside a Hermosa Beach home for hours after a domestic violence incident and refused to emerge even when a fire broke out.

A man barricaded himself inside a Hermosa Beach home for hours after a domestic violence incident and refused to emerge even when a fire broke out.

A man barricaded himself inside a Hermosa Beach home for hours after a domestic violence incident and refused to emerge even when a fire broke out.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A possibly armed man barricaded himself inside a Hermosa Beach home for hours after a domestic violence incident and refused to emerge even when a fire broke out inside, officials say.

Events unfolded around 3:20 p.m. when police were called to 11th Street for a family disturbance.

A woman and two children left the home to meet officers and tell them that their family member had been violent inside the home.

"We believed he was armed, so we surrounded the house, made attempts to talk to him," said Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron. "Those have been unsuccessful so far. About an hour after our initial response, a fire started inside the house."

The man still refused to come out. It's not clear if he started the fire.

Mindful of the possible danger from the armed man, firefighters stayed on the perimeter, battling the flames on the second story with hoses. The close proximity of other housing units increased the danger of the fire spreading rapidly, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

Nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

"We recognize it's Christmas Eve," LeBaron said. "We recognize families are being disrupted. But we're doing everything we can to make it safe for them so they can get back to their houses as quickly as possible."

Marrone said firefighters were able to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other homes, leaving the interior just smoldering.

Police believe the man is still alive inside the home but they have been unable to contact him.