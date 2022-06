HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out in Hesperia Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138.The San Bernardino County Fire Department is reporting one burn victim, but no further details about that were given.The fire quickly burned 10-15 acres, and has the potential to grow. It was not immediately known if any structures were threatened.Additional firefighting crews and resources are on their way to assist.The cause of the fire is under investigation.