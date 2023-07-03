Beloved store clerk shot and killed during armed robbery in Hesperia; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Parveen Singh, 27, was described as "an absolute pleasure" by customers, who are hoping justice is served. Now, a teenager is in custody for his murder.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old is accused of killing a beloved gas station clerk during an armed robbery in Hesperia last week.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at a Mobil gas station on Main Street.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the teen robbed the store then took off running.

When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Parveen Singh, who worked at the store, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, who was described only as a 16-year-old from Victorville, was found about a block away. He was booked into the High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley where he faces murder and robbery charges.

Customers who spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday described Singh as "an absolute pleasure."

"It is really shocking because we come here like every other day," said customer Emily Silva. "He's really nice. He knows us both. He asked me about my day. He never fails to ask me how I am doing every time I walk in."

A memorial for Singh now sits outside of the store where customers can leave flowers or messages for his family. Many were left shocked when they first heard the news.

"That's just crazy," said a customer. "I didn't expect for this to happen. He's a real cool guy, he's respectful to people. It's just unfortunate that this happened."

Joey Rey, another customer, described Singh as someone who "saw the light in everything."

"There is no justice to that," he said. "I just know that he was here for a short time, obviously, to touch hearts because he is definitely with God now. He's an angel."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visiting www.wetip.com.