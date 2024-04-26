Hesperia family demands answers in man's death days after he was found unresponsive in jail

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hesperia family is demanding answers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in the death of a 23-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a jail cell.

Eduardo Lopez died Thursday morning. His sister, Jennifer Lopez, said her parents called 911 looking for help during her brother's schizophrenic episode. But instead of being taken to a mental hospital, she said her brother was arrested and jailed.

Family members spoke to reporters Tuesday outside Pomona Valley Hospital, where Eduardo was hospitalized. They held signs demanding answers and justice.

Jennifer said they were told her brother had been in a coma and was fighting for his life. He suffered two heart attacks and an infection in his heart, which she said didn't make sense because "he left healthy from his home."

"He doesn't deserve to be here, or in the condition he is in right now," Eduardo's mother Adriana Borrego said in Spanish days before her son's death. "He left well, walking well - and they handed him over to me in a coma, all beaten up."

Despite Eduardo's critical condition, his family said they were denied visitations after they were initially allowed to see him.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that deputies were called to the Lopez home April 1 when the family asked for mental health treatment after Eduardo began throwing things.

When deputies arrived, Eduardo was combative and injured two deputies during the incident, the statement said. He was booked for vandalism and obstructing/resisting arrest after he was medically cleared at a hospital.

While in custody, authorities said he was regularly seen by mental health professionals.

"On April 15th, Lopez was observed doing self-harm and was moved to a cell where staff was able to monitor him every 15 minutes," the Sheriff's Department said. "On April 16th, he was found unresponsive for unknown reasons."

But Lopez's family said they doubt the account of what happened to Eduardo while in custody.

"Eduardo Lopez was a functioning schizophrenic. His condition did not define him," Eduardo's brother Bryan Lopez said. "He had a normal life, a job, friends and (he was) a very loving and kind person."

The Lopez family said they have hired an attorney to look for answers.