Hesperia man with knife wounded in deputy-involved shooting

A Hesperia man allegedly armed with a knife who advanced toward deputies was injured in a deputy-involved shooting, officials said.The incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Hemlock Avenue in Hesperia.Deputies were called to the home after a family member said a man was armed with a knife and a gun and was threatening to harm other members of the family.Deputies say they found Oligario Puente, 32, with a knife near the home. They ordered him to drop the blade but say he refused. As he moved toward them, one deputy stunned him with a Taser, but he kept moving and tried first to jump into a nearby vehicle and then enter the family's home.Deputies continued to order him to drop the knife and say he refused, and they used bean bag rounds to try to stun him.They say that didn't work either and when he advanced with the knife, he was shot and injured.Puente was transported to a local hospital for treatment.