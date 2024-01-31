Thieves ram pickup truck into Hesperia business, steal more than $10,000 in discounted tools

The business owner says she estimates there have been at least 17 different break-in attempts over the past two years.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves rammed a pickup truck into a Hesperia business and stole more than $10,000 in discounted power tools.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves rammed a pickup truck into a Hesperia business and stole more than $10,000 in discounted power tools.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves rammed a pickup truck into a Hesperia business and stole more than $10,000 in discounted power tools.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves rammed a pickup truck into a Hesperia business and stole more than $10,000 in discounted power tools.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of thieves used a pickup truck to ram through a rollup garage door at a Hesperia business, stealing more than $10,000 in discounted tools.

Fabiola Diaz, the owner of 760 Discount Tools in Hesperia, said she got the notification on her phone of motion on her Ring surveillance cameras around 3 a.m. Saturday.

She called 911, but until deputies could arrive, all she could do was watch the videos helplessly as the thieves plundered her business.

"Honestly, my heart sunk," said Diaz. "This is years' of hard work; not just for myself, but my family. We're a family run business We work, sometimes, seven days out of the week.

"I didn't know what to think. My mind went blank."

Diaz said she's stopped counting how many times there have been break-ins at her business. She estimates there have been at least 17 different attempts over the past two years. She said between high inflation over the past few years, and a spike in property thefts, it's become especially difficult for business owners.

"We just keep going, really, that's all we can really do. Especially, as a small business, like a lot of small businesses, not just in my industry, but overall, these last couple years we've been taking a lot of hits, not just with theft but other things."

Not only will it be costly to repair the damage and replace her inventory, but she's concerned about all of the workers in the high desert who depend on her discounted products to make a living.

"Sometimes, they can't afford to go out to Home Depot and spend $10,000 or $15,000. So they come here to be able to save that money, because they're able to save 30% to 60% off per item."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed they're investigating the case. The believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Chevy Silverado. They're awaiting further surveillance video from nearby businesses.