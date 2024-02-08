  • Watch Now

Worker suffers serious injuries after subfloor collapses at DTLA high-rise construction site

Thursday, February 8, 2024 8:44PM
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A worker suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when a subfloor partially collapsed at a construction site in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to a high-rise building in the 200 block of West Olympic Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m.

Details are limited but according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a portion of the subfloor fell, seriously injuring the worker. He was quickly freed from the debris when firefighters arrived.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the man was being taken out of the building on a stretcher. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

