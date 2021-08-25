Teacher pins student to floor during fight at Louisville high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KABC) -- A Kentucky school district has launched an investigation after video surfaced of a fight between a high school teacher and a student on campus.

Video shows the chemistry teacher pinning down the student in the middle of a hallway and pulling his hair.

At least other two students were seen trying to pull the teacher off from the student as several other high schoolers look on.

The fight broke out at a high school in Louisville, and it apparently started when the teacher objected to the type of mask the teenager was wearing.

The teacher has been temporarily removed from campus.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old student involved in the fight was suspended and faces an assault charge.

