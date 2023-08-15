High school football coach in SoCal arrested on child pornography charges

A high school football coach and substitute teacher in Southern California has been arrested on charges of child pornography and sexual contact with a minor.

David Vernon Prince, Jr. was arrested on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 28-year-old is accused of contact with a minor for sexual offense, distribution or showing pornography to a minor and possession of child pornography.

He has since been released on $45,000 bail.

According to the LAPD, he worked at schools in the Long Beach and Los Angeles areas, but detectives did not reveal the specific schools where he worked.

Price, a resident of Carson, is believed to target minor girls. Investigators have identified one victim in L.A., but they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses is urged to contact detectives at (562) 624-4027 or (877) 527-3247.