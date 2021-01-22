High-speed pursuit ends near Gorman after car slams into thick brush; suspects flee

SANDBERG, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities were chasing a vehicle on Southern California highways during a high-speed pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 mph at times.

The chase began on the southbound 5 Freeway near Bakersfield.

It was unclear why authorities were chasing the vehicle.

Around 3 p.m., the pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed into brush near a hillside.

The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and began running down an embankment.

Authorities are searching for the driver and passenger.

