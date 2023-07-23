The high-speed rail project connecting Southern California to Las Vegas got one big step closer to groundbreaking this past week.

High-speed rail train connecting Las Vegas to SoCal gets 1 big step closer to groundbreaking

The project recently received environmental review approval from the Federal Railroad Administration, allowing the plan to move forward.

Construction is expected to cost $12 billion.

San Bernardino County received $25 million from the federal government for the project.

That money will be used on the high-speed rail stations in Hesperia and Apple Valley.

The Brightline train will also make stops near Rancho Cucamonga and the Las Vegas Strip.

The company says its high-speed train will have zero-emissions and will take half the time it takes to drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Groundbreaking on the rail system could start later this year.