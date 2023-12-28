Dangerous surf, coastal flooding expected at SoCal beaches through weekend

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Large waves are set to pound Southern California's shores and while that may be a dream for surfers, they could pose a threat for visitors and people living along the coast.

A high surf advisory went into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday and will last through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says some local areas could see waves up to 15 feet high. The Ventura County coast, and Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes beaches are expected to see the most significant impacts.

The state's Central Coast is also expected to be hit hard.

Officials say flooding is possible in some low-lying areas. In Newport Beach, residents were warned about the conditions and sand berms were replenished.

City officials said crews would be monitoring water levels and will pump water out if needed. Residents can pick up sandbags from the city's Corporation Yard at 592 Superior Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County lifeguards are urging people to speak with lifeguards before going into the water.