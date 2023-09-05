Big waves hit SoCal beaches, creating dangers for some Labor Day visitors

A high surf advisory for Orange County, Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches and officials said they've been seeing waves reaching up to 9 feet.

Only experienced swimmers and surfers are encouraged to get in the water.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The end of summer is right around the corner and residents in Huntington Beach are trying to soak up every minute they can, but they're being given some warnings when out in the water.

A high surf advisory has been issued for Orange County, Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches and officials said they've been seeing waves reach 9 feet.

"Come down, enjoy the beach, put your feet in the water, that kind of stuff, but check in with a lifeguard because experienced swimmers only. Experienced surfers only," said Trevor McDonald, the marine safety division battalion chief for the Huntington Beach Fire Department. "We are going to be expecting large surf through the week and into next weekend, so we recommend that every one that comes down here checks in with lifeguards before going in the water."

Bryan Waltz enjoyed the beach on Labor Day with his family, saying they might as well get to it while they can.

However, beachgoers were encouraged not to go swimming because of a large south swell pushing big waves to the shore.

"Obviously, you can see all this wash out. The current is just ripping north," said Joseph Brown, a Huntington Beach resident and body surfer.

Some residents like John Jatinen are listening to the warnings and staying out of the water.

"I used to surf, grew up surfing in this area and days like today, it's pretty dangerous out there," he said. "You'll see there's not a lot of surfers out there. Really strong side current. You have to know what you're doing if you're going out there ... be in good shape too."

Others like Brown feel comfortable in the water are taking advantage of the high surf.

"I let the lifeguards know what I'm doing. I don't know if they know me. They know some people shouldn't be out in this and some may be less of a risk," Brown said.

McDonald said lifeguards are staying extremely busy but are focused on keeping people safe.