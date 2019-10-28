Residents on alert as high winds bring elevated fire danger to SoCal

By
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds and red flag warning conditions Monday, a week after several blazes erupted across the region.

Dangerous Santa Ana winds began sweeping through parts of Southern California Sunday evening, gaining strength and raising the threat of fires.

Residents have received notices from Southern California Edison, telling them their power may be shut off as a precaution, part of the company's "public safety power shutoff" aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions.

Strong winds caused the recent Saddle Ridge Fire to explode in size as it tore through parts of the San Fernando Valley, destroying several homes and scorching nearly 9,000 acres. Firefighters in Santa Clarita continue to make progress on the Tick Fire, which broke out Thursday and is at 70% containment after burning more than 4,000 acres.

"We have a generator at home, but we're always concerned because the hillsides are close by," said Simi Valley resident Irwin Rosenberg. "So, it is a concern about potential for fire, and just keeping an eye out."

Unlike last week where temperatures were in the 90s during high winds, conditions this week will be cooler. Still, residents remain on alert.

"I've lived in Simi Valley for about 20 years, and I was here when we had the fires in 2000, and then last year's fire we were evacuated," said Rosie Gomes. "So, it's a common thread in Southern California."
