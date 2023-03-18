Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver who hit and killed a woman who was crossing the street in Highland Park.

Investigation underway after woman in her 60s killed in Highland Park hit-and-run crash

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver who hit and killed a woman who was crossing the street in Highland Park.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Aldama Street. Investigators say the woman in her 60s was found lying in the street in front of her house.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene in what is described as a black Chevy Tahoe. No other details were available.