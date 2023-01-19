Highland Park's historic Highland Theatre is up for sale

The Highland Theatre opened in 1925 and was granted historic cultural monument status in 1991.

The Highland Theatre opened in 1925 and was granted historic cultural monument status in 1991.

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- The nearly 100-year-old Highland Theatre in Highland Park is up for sale.

The movie theater opened in 1925. The first film ever shown here was "Lady of the Night" starring Norma Shearer.

"As teenagers we would come here and you know just to get away and watch a movie," said Kerry Ledbetter of Highland Park.

The building itself is protected as a historic cultural moment so the exterior cannot be changed.

"It's very important, it's the only local theater that is in the Highland Park, Eagle Rock area and low cost," Ledbetter said.

"Hopefully whoever buys it, renovates it and makes it better," said Carlos Osorio of Highland Park.

