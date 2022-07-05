Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among Highland Park parade shooting victims: What we know

Five of the victims died at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, while one died at a hospital, according to officials.
NorthShore Highland Park Hospital admitted 25 people with gunshot wounds, 19 of whom were treated and discharged. The others were in "more serious condition," said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness.
The injured victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old, according to Temple. One child was taken to Evanston Hospital for further treatment and another was medevaced to the University of Chicago Hospital.
Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital said it received nine patients, including six gunshot victims. Five were discharged and the remaining four are in good or fair condition, according to the hospital.
Here's what we know so far about the people who were killed.
Jacki Sundheim
Jacki Sundheim, a dedicated congregant and worker at her synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, was shot and killed at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, according to the synagogue.
In a statement, the North Shore Congregation Israel described Sundheim as a "beloved" staff member who spent her early days teaching preschool and her entire life worshipping at the synagogue.
"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the synagogue said.
Nicolas Toledo, 78
Nicolas Toledo was one of the slain victims from the parade, according to his family.
"My grandpa was a funny man. He'd always joke around and be playful with his grandkids. He arrived [at] the U.S. in the '80s and worked around the Highland Park area for many years. He spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family," Toledo's grandson, David Toledo, told ABC News in a statement.
US mass shootings
As of July 4, 2022, more than 300 mass shootings were reported this year in the U.S.
The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed, not including the perpetrator, counted, 692 mass shootings in 2021, 610 in 2020, and 417 in 2019.
July 4 had the highest number of mass shootings and number of people injured in them of any day in 2021.
There were 11 mass shootings on Independence Day, with 51 people injured.
July also had the most mass shootings of any month in 2021 with 86, June had the second highest with 77.
ABC News' Darren Reynolds, Caroline Guthrie and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.
