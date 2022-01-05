trending

Actress Hilary Duff faces backlash after 3-year-old daughter seen in car without car seat

Duff's costar shared a video on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter appearing to ride in a moving car without a car seat.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat

Actress Hilary Duff is facing backlash after a video posted online shows her young daughter riding in a car without a car seat.

Duff's "Younger" costar Molly Bernard shared a video on Instagram of Duff's 3-year-old daughter Banks riding in what appears to be a moving car without being properly secured.

California law requires children under the age of 8 to be secured in a car seat or a booster seat in the back seta of a car.

The video received strong criticism from fans, one of whom wrote, "I know you didn't proudly post a video of a baby not buckled in" paired with a trash can emoji.

Others defended Duff saying, "It is clear that this precious girl loves Molly and that there is no bad intent here."

Meanwhile, Duff's husband and music producer Matthew Koma clapped back at fans with seemingly sarcastic comments.

Duff has not yet commented on the issue publicly. ABC News has reached out to both Duff and Bernard for a comment but has not received a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingsafetychildren's healthchildrenentertainmentactortrendinginstagram storiesinstagramtrending nowcar seats
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TRENDING
Harry, Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet in holiday card
Google releases 2021's top trending searches
Burned down CA home hits market for $850K
New pumpkin spice ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October
TOP STORIES
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Why business is booming at this Beverly Hills gun store
Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
COVID-positive patients surge past 2K mark in LA County hospitals
Show More
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' hopes to hit TV's honor roll with laughter
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
PG&E blamed for massive Dixie Fire in Northern California
Smartphone notifications alerting possible COVID exposure increase
More TOP STORIES News