Tropical Storm Hilary brings major flooding to Palm Springs and Coachella Valley

Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in Palm Springs and surrounding desert communities across the Coachella Valley as Tropical Storm Hilary moved over the region.

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California desert communities experienced heavy rain and street flooding as Tropical Storm Hilary moved over the region Sunday.

Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in Palm Springs and surrounding desert communities across the Coachella Valley.

Crews pumped floodwaters out from Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage. The hospital later said the situation had been resolved and care areas for patients were not affected.

WATCH: Rob Marciano reports from Palm Desert as Hilary moves through SoCal

In Palm Springs, a local state of emergency was declared due "unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue," according to officials.

"Palm Springs police and fire continue to urge residents to stay home and avoid driving during these dangerous conditions," a statement from the city said.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain posted on social media Sunday afternoon that Palm Springs "recorded its heaviest hourly rainfall on record, and intense tropical downpours could continue for hours in the Coachella Valley."

The National Weather Service also extended a flash flood warning through 8:30 p.m. for a part of Riverside County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.