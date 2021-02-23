localish

Philadelphia Rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the 'Nice Things' with new kombucha

By Amanda Brady
PHOENIXVILLE -- Philadelphia Hip Hop Artist Chill Moody has teamed up with Babas Brew to make a kombucha that breaks stereotypes.

The kombucha falls under Chill Moody's lifestyle brand, Nice Things, and is meant to introduce people to a healthier lifestyle and appreciate the things they have in life.

Olga Sorzano, owner of Babas Brew, decided to team up with Chill on the project to break the stereotypes that surround both kombucha and hip hop and show that anyone can drink the beverage.

EMBED More News Videos

Spoken Word Poem: Chill Moody performs 'More than a Month'


Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody drops some bars to pay homage to local black icons like Will Smith, Guion Bluford, the Roots and more.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phoenixville boroughwpviblack history monthblack owned businessbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News