Family mourning after grandfather killed in South LA hit-and-run crash caught on video

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heartbroken family is pleading for justice after a great grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera in South Los Angeles.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Alberto Castaneda Aco was walking home from work when police say several suspects in a stolen Infiniti ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the Infiniti then lost control and hit the 72-year-old.

Aco suffered blunt force trauma and later died at the hospital.

Authorities believe the suspects in that vehicle may have been under the influence.

One witness captured a photo of some of the suspects grabbing their belongings before they ran from the scene and left the man lying in the street.

"They just took time to gather their own belongings, their own stuff... just leaving without thinking (about) what they left behind," said his daughter, Martha Correa.

Aco, who was an avid boxer as a young man in Mexico, was a father of five, grandfather of eight and a great grandfather.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, but they say what they want more than anything is the public's help tracking down the suspects before any more innocent lives are lost.

"Just think about if this was your family member... you would want people to provide information. That's what we want, information in order to get justice for my father."

Anybody with information is urged to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division.