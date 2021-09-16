Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed mother, injured her 3-year-old son near Dockweiler beach

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and injured her 3-year-old son near Dockweiler State Beach last weekend, police said.

Darwin Jamal Dantzler, 39, was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department, records show. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened as 33-year-old Wendy Galdamez-Palma was crossing the street with her child Saturday night in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar, when they were hit by a Toyota 4Runner, according to the LAPD.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, she was cradling her son when she died, saving his life.

Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 213-473-0022.

