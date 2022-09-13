WATCH LIVE

Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, police say

Previous reports indicated the victim had been shot, but the coroner's office confirmed the victim did not have a gunshot wound.

29 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the scene near Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place around 9 p.m.

Surveillance video taken from a camera in the area confirmed the hit-and-run crash, according to police.

Investigators have not released information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

