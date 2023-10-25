Hit-and-run suspect arrested after van drags victim for several blocks in fatal South LA crash

A hit-and-run suspect has been arrested after the victim in the fatal crash was dragged for several blocks after being struck, authorities said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect has been arrested after the victim in the fatal crash was dragged for several blocks after being struck, authorities said Wednesday.

The horrific collision occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 117th Street and Broadway. After the impact, the driver continued on for about a mile with the victim still connected to the vehicle.

The victim, a bicyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felipe Avalos was taken into custody sometime Tuesday in connection with the crash, according to Los Angeles County inmate records. He was being held on $50,000 bail.

Surveillance video from Bo's Mini Market does not show the moment of impact, but the footage does show the driver not slowing down or stopping to render aid after striking the victim.

"It's pretty hard to go that distance and take that many turns to think that you don't know that you hit somebody or that somebody is under your car," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno.

The driver struck the bicyclist at 117th Street, traveled southbound on Broadway, took a right turn on 120th Street, then made a left turn on Athens Way, took another left turn on 124th Street, followed by a right turn on Broadway.

The body was found at the intersection of El Segundo Boulevard and Broadway, in the Athens neighborhood. The victim was not immediately identified. His yellow bicycle was found at the scene with dents and one of the wheels detached. The victim's black Adidas shoes were also found strewn about on the street outside of Bo's Mini Market.

Before being apprehended, the suspect was described as driving a white Chevrolet camper van with blue stripes.