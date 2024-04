Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian killed in Pomona

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Pomona.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Pomona.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Pomona.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Pomona.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Towne Avenue between 9th and 11th streets, according to the Pomona Police Department.

A car hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene. A description of the vehicle or the suspect was not available.

The identity of the victim has not been released.