Mother of 4 is mourned at emotional candlelight vigil after being killed in South LA hit and run

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night in honor of Iquisha Blaxon, a 39-year-old mother of four who was killed by a hit-and-run driver at in intersection in South Los Angeles.

The tearful memorial took place near the intersection of Grand and Gage avenues, where police say Blaxon was struck Monday morning by a semitruck.

"He killed her on impact," the victim's mother, Denise Charles, said of the driver. "She didn't suffer she went right away. But he still took her away, he still took my oldest child."

The horrific collision happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. According to investigators, Blaxon was walking to a store, crossing north on Grand Avenue and gage when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo of the big rig taken from a nearby security camera. The vehicle has a dark-colored cab and the trailer appears to be white.

"Why is she not here?" Blaxson's sister Denica White asked at the vigil. "If she tried to walk across the street when the light was green... I'm angry. I'm angry."

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact LAPD Detective Berdin, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail him at 31958@lapd.online.

