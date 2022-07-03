Hit-and-run driver sought after fatally striking woman in Pico Union, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman was fatally struck Saturday by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Pico Union area, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. at Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A white Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound on Pico when it struck the woman, who was crossing the street at the intersection.

"The sedan stopped following the collision, and a male driver exited the vehicle momentarily,'' according to an LAPD news release. "The driver re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene eastbound on Pico Boulevard, failing to
identify himself or render aid to the pedestrian.''

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD's West Traffic Division urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
