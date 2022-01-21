Rewards offered in 3 hit-and-run cases caught on video in South LA's Jefferson Park neighborhood

On Jan. 5, 46-year-old Nallely Oregel was walking her dog on Fourth Avenue at 30th Street when the driver of a silver mid-size SUV traveling at a high rate of speed ran off the roadway onto the sidewalk and struck her and her Dog.
On Jan. 7, 25-year-old Giovanny Castro was riding a scooter south on Western Avenue at 29th Street when he was struck from behind by a gray compact vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed.
And on Jan. 11, a man suffered "massive head trauma'' when he was struck by a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer as he walked on Jefferson Boulevard near 11th Avenue, and he was hospitalized on life support.
On Thursday morning, authorities held a news conference and released security images in all three cases. At the news conference, it was announced that the man injured in the Jan. 11 hit-and-run, Luis Alberto Martinez, had died at the hospital.
"We (want) justice -- for my mother-in-law, for our family,'' Jasmen Otero, a relative of Martinez, said at the news conference.
"So, if you guys have any information, please call to help us out, to help my mother-in-law from this pain and everything, because it's too much for her,'' Otero said.
No arrests have been reported. The city of Los Angeles has authorized standing rewards of up to $25,000 for help in solving non-fatal hit-and-run cases, and rewards of up to $50,000 for help in solving fatal hit-and-run cases.
Anyone with information on any of the cases was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.