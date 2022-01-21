Rewards offered in 3 hit-and-run cases caught on video in South LA's Jefferson Park neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11485151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities on Thursday were asking for the public's help, hoping that rewards would aid in solving three recent hit-and-run cases -- one involving a fatality -- in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.On Jan. 5, 46-year-old Nallely Oregel was walking her dog on Fourth Avenue at 30th Street when the driver of a silver mid-size SUV traveling at a high rate of speed ran off the roadway onto the sidewalk and struck her and her Dog.On Jan. 7, 25-year-old Giovanny Castro was riding a scooter south on Western Avenue at 29th Street when he was struck from behind by a gray compact vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed.And on Jan. 11, a man suffered "massive head trauma'' when he was struck by a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer as he walked on Jefferson Boulevard near 11th Avenue, and he was hospitalized on life support.On Thursday morning, authorities held a news conference and released security images in all three cases. At the news conference, it was announced that the man injured in the Jan. 11 hit-and-run, Luis Alberto Martinez, had died at the hospital."We (want) justice -- for my mother-in-law, for our family,'' Jasmen Otero, a relative of Martinez, said at the news conference."So, if you guys have any information, please call to help us out, to help my mother-in-law from this pain and everything, because it's too much for her,'' Otero said.No arrests have been reported. The city of Los Angeles has authorized standing rewards of up to $25,000 for help in solving non-fatal hit-and-run cases, and rewards of up to $50,000 for help in solving fatal hit-and-run cases.Anyone with information on any of the cases was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.